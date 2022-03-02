IFS officer shares heartwarming video of Himalayan black bear being rescued

Videos of animals being rescued and released back into the wild are always heartening to watch. Like this video of a Himalayan black bear which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The bear was stranded at a location far from the forest. It was rescued without any injury to the animal or people and released back in its natural habitat, according to the tweets shared by the IFS officer. The video will definitely melt your heart.

In the video, forest officials are seen carrying a cage. Locals can be seen gathered around it trying to get a sneak-peak at the wild animal. The Himalayan black bear is then seen running excitedly towards the forest as it is released.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his Twitter handle on February 28 and it has received more than 46,000 views so far.

“How freedom looks like!! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work,” he wrote in the tweet.

“Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control. The location was very far from Forest so rescued. After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat,” Kaswan further said in another tweet.

Watch the video of the rescue act below:

How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work. pic.twitter.com/HdTFl217zI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022

People praised the IFS officer and the forest officials for rescuing the stranded bear.

“Commendable teamwork and leadership. God bless wilderness and its guardians,” commented a Twitter user. “Commendable work done,” said another. “Everyone loves to be there where they belong,” said another Twitter user.

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming video?