IFS officer shares video of man holding monstrous king cobra barehanded, internet shocked

A jaw-dropping video showing a man fearlessly holding a massive king cobra with his bare hands has captured the internet’s attention, sparking a wave of reactions filled with awe, fear, and fascination. IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan’s video of a man holding a huge king cobra sparked awe and fear online.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The eleven-second clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is well-known for offering intriguing glimpses into India’s rich and diverse wildlife. In the video, the man can be seen gripping the gigantic snake with remarkable composure, while the sheer size of the reptile has left viewers stunned.

Kaswan captioned the clip with a hint of wildlife education, writing, “If you ever wondered about the real size of King cobra. Do you know where it is found in India. And what to do when you see one.” The officer’s post has since gone viral, with viewers shocked by both the man’s composure and the enormity of the serpent.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with awe and fear

The video has sparked a wave of online reactions, with users expressing everything from admiration for the snake's size to genuine fear. One viewer remarked, “Size me to ye Anaconda jaisa hai”, drawing a comparison between the snake and the famously gigantic anaconda.

Another user simply called it a “scary beauty,” while a third added, “When I see a king cobra, I’m going to run the other way. Simple as that.” Others were quick to share personal experiences, with one saying, “I have seen real cobra in the wild — thick dark black colour and the stripes, the hiss was scary, didn’t sleep well that night.”

The cobra’s immense size drew admiration as well, with someone writing, “Oh wow. Such a huge one,” and another user poetically noting, “I think the word majestic is for this beautiful creature only.”