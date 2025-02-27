IIM grad says he’s stereotyped in India for his looks: ‘Asked if I’m a gym trainer'

People often form preconceived notions about others based on their appearance and clothing. A founder from Mumbai shared that the same thing happened to him on multiple occasions. His post about his experiences on X has prompted a discussion among people. A post by an IIM grad about being stereotyped in India has gone viral. (X/@arindam___paul)

“If you look and dress a certain way in India, people stereotype you. Recently an elderly lady in my society asked me if i am a gym trainer . Sometime back, an uncle at Prithvi theatre asked me if I was part of the crew and could help them sit,” Shah wrote.

“While browsing products at a Decathlon store, someone came and asked Bhaiya gloves kaunse section me milega (Bro, where can I get gloves?). Outside a pub, a young guy came and asked Bhaiya yaha stag entry allowed h kya. And everytime there is a random baggage check at a railway station, I am always checked. It's not so random after all,” he added.

How did social media react?

“It's the combination of the outfit and the physique, I guess. Has this happened in front of the wife? How did she react?” an individual posted. Paul replied, “Haha, thankfully, no, not when I am with her. I think the fact that she looks classy ensures that doesn’t happen.”

Another added, “T-shirt ka color change karo sir.” A third shared, “This is your opportunity to play along and see where it goes. Are you a gym trainer? Yes! Please do more workouts. Are you a part of the crew at club? Yes. Entry is denied for you. Decathon bhaiya? Yes, use cricket gloves. Also, stag entry is allowed if you pay a cover charge of 2000.” A third wrote, “So good side you are fit for any role. Isn't it a compliment?”

According to his LinkedIn bio, Shah completed his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from NIT Surat. He then pursued an MBA from IIM Indore. After working in companies like Pidilite and Congnizent, he co-founded Atomberg Technologies Private Limited.