'IITians are insufferable': Woman's harsh take on 'elitism' sparks fierce online debate

A woman’s candid criticism of IIT graduates has sparked a heated debate on social media after she described them as “insufferable to the core.” The statement, posted online, quickly gained traction, sparking a mix of reactions, with some agreeing and others staunchly defending the alumni of India’s prestigious engineering institutes. The woman said that she did not want to generalise but in her experience all graduates from the elite institutes were "insufferable".(Representational)

In her post, she expressed her frustration, stating, "Every IITian I've ever met is so insufferable to the core. Hate to generalise but I've not seen one (1) normal IITian (especially from tier 1 IITs and top branches). There’s an extreme air of elitism and placing themselves on a pedestal all the time. Arrogant a******s, highly dismissive of others."

‘Have an archaic mindset’

Her blunt criticism was met with agreement from many others on social media who shared their own experience with IITians. "There was an IIT AIR 92 in my office. He lodged an official complaint with HR when a regular engineering college grad was allotted a workstation 3 cubicles away from him. His grudge being that after attaining the rank he doesn’t deserve a seat next to a regular engineering graduate," claimed one of the comments.

Another user added, "True. The ones I’ve met have an archaic mindset about startups and even life in general. They’re in their 20s but seems like they’re in their 60s."

‘They are humble, talented’

Others, however, criticised her for stereotyping an entire group based on personal encounters and shared their own positive experiences to show the other side. "I work everyday with more than 15 IITians as a non-IITian. They are humble, hardworking, talented and have no attitude issues at all," said one of them.

"I did my Ph.D. from IIT. Husband is AIR 600. We even forgot we went to IIIT, a long time ago. Not all IITians at all. You met all the wrong ones," wrote another user.

