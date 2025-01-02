'Move out of India' for respectful life: Engineer's angry rant against working with IITians

An engineer on Reddit advised graduates from Tier 2 and 3 colleges to move out of India if they want to "live a respectful life", alleging that in India IIT graduates will look down on them at workplaces. The engineer added that he was treated kindly by his peers when he moved to the US to pursue a master's degree.(Representational)

"Dear tier 2/3 guys, if you want to live a respectful life, you have to move out of India," he titled the post.

He said that, as per his experience, a Tier 2 college graduate “will never be respected.” "Every single IITian will look down on you either subconsciously or overtly. Believe me, I have worked among them for 2 long years," he wrote, claiming that he was discriminated against work and even excluded from social events because he came from a Tier 2 college.

"I was always snubbed out in meetings, made to work extra, never invited to social events, and my IITian colleagues always tried to sabotage me when I met with upper management for promotions or leaves or whatever," he said.

'Move to US for respect'

The engineer added that he saw a stark change when he moved to the US to pursue a master's degree and was treated kindly by his peers.

"I'm in the US for the past year for my masters (in a top5 college for CS) and the way I get treated is so different. Don't get me wrong the IITians here will still look down on you but you have a choice to not interact with them. So if you are in tier 2 college work hard and get out of india. Get those LORs, get those research publications get those SOPs and start applying. You will live a much better life, trust me," he concluded the post by adding that he had "not hate towards IITians".

(Also read: IITian's snarky car sticker has internet cringing: ‘Second-hand embarrassment’)

Reddit reacts to angry rant

The post quickly gained attention and many users called out the engineer for his angry rant, claiming that his frustration seemed personal and not a cultural problem like he asserted it was.

"Sounds more like a specific issue with your old company's culture rather than a generalised issue," said one of the users, while another added: "Maybe its a generational difference? I have plenty of IITian friends and they're all chill."

A third user advised the upset engineer not to pay attention to such discrimination. "Frankly, who cares what an IITian or anyone else thinks. It's not like people at IITs are churning out noble laurates every other year or creating world-class technologies. They are doing the same work as Tier 2/3 guys after B. Tech, albeit on a bit higher package," they said.

Another user agreed with his rant, sharing a similar experience: "You are right. IITians, especially JEE crowd is very arrogant. They were arrogant 20 years before when I took admission, and still today. And thus no one knows about IIT outside of India."

(Also read: 'Leave India, it's high time': Startup founder's advice to high-earning Indians)