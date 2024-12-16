IITian's snarky car sticker leaves internet cringing: 'Giving second-hand embarrassment'

Studying at an IIT is a dream for any student in India and can be considered an achievement one can brag about, but when one IIT graduate tried to do so in a cheeky way, they were slammed on social media for being ‘cringy': In a Reddit group, which often shares memes and posts related to JEE and NEET, a user shared a photo of a car in traffic. The car had a sticker on the right with a message for the person waiting behind the vehicle. "You are chasing an IITian but that is ok. We are used to it"(Reddit/Then_Macaroon_7780)

The car had a sticker on the right with a message for the person waiting behind the vehicle. "You are chasing an IITian but that is ok. We are used to it," the sticker read. After the photo of the sticker was shared, thousands of users flooded the post with their reactions as most of them claimed they felt embarrassed by the car owner's antics. Others slammed the person for making IIT their "whole personality". (Also read: Indian couple's Animal style wedding entry makes internet cringe. Watch)

Take a look at the post here:

Internet slams IITian

"This is giving so much second-hand embarrassment," read one comment, while another user said, "I cringed reading this, which made me think that there was someone who didn't cringe and had this plastered on his car without any hesitation."

The users also pointed out that the arrogance of the text in the stickers did not seem to match the car he was driving. "Chala bhale hi wagonr rahe ho lekin attitude lamborghini ke owner wala hona chahiye," quipped one user.

"Super Cringe. Only low keys flex like that. Even when a Harvard graduate introduce himself without saying Harvard, he says, " I went to a school in Boston"," said another Reddit user.

An IITian also responded to the post and said that he felt uncomfortable by such stickers. "I genuinely have stopped telling people where I study just because of these nitwits," he said.

"IITians trying not to make IIT their whole personality is impossible. My uncle had written IIT next to his son's name on his daughter's wedding invitation," revealed a user. (Also read: Teen’s attempt to ‘school’ IITians ends in hilarious embarrassment. Watch)