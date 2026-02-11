IIT alum at Yale counters NRI ‘hard life’ narrative, lists ‘massive life upgrades’ after moving to US

He also noted a stark difference in driving conditions. According to Rai, his wife avoided driving for 5 years in India due to chaotic roads, but felt comfortable enough to start driving within 2 months of moving to the US.

Among the biggest changes, Rai pointed to infrastructure and pedestrian safety. “There are sidewalks without random manholes. I couldn't imagine running in the second half of the day without the fear of being hit by a vehicle in Bangalore . Last month, almost every day, I ran in the second half of the day,” he wrote.

In a LinkedIn post, Rai wrote that since moving 6 months ago, social media algorithms have repeatedly shown him content featuring Indians complaining about the “hard life” abroad. Wanting to present another perspective, he decided to highlight what he described as the “massive life upgrades” he has experienced.

At a time when social media is filled with Indians talking about the struggles of living in the United States , from doing household chores without help to adjusting to the weather, one IIT Delhi alumnus has shared a very different experience. Aman Rai, who recently moved from Delhi to the US to pursue an MBA at Yale , says he does not regret his decision at all.

US vs India Talking about the weather, Rai said his experience has been surprisingly positive. “I came here in the fall. People warned me about "winter gloom." I feel the opposite. I purchased 1 decent jacket (for $40), and that was sufficient. After it snows, it feels like a wonderland,” he wrote.

Air quality was another factor he emphasised. “Coming from Delhi, breathing here feels like breathing an elixir,” he said, highlighting the contrast with the capital’s pollution.

Rai added that he does not miss quick-delivery platforms such as Blinkit or Zomato, as he now prefers cooking and ordering groceries weekly through apps. He also said maintaining a high-protein diet with “clean, high-quality food” has been easy.

Despite living in what he described as a “small” city, Rai praised access to nature. “I have a lake, a hill, and a beach within driving distance. The outdoors are actually accessible,” he wrote.

Professionally, he said, opportunities have opened up quickly. Within months of arriving, “If you’re willing to do the work, doors open remarkably fast. I’m already working with a $1B VC fund in a small capacity,” he said.

Beyond material comforts, Rai also highlighted the mental calm he now experiences. “There is a level of mental peace that comes with the lack of constant honking and ambient noise,” he noted.

Concluding his post, Rai wrote, “Generally, if you do not have a victim mentality, you’ll appreciate what this place has to offer.”

(Also Read: 'Infrastructure, income, healthcare': NRI explains why he's moving to India from US, internet divided)

Social media reactions Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Resonate with the doors opening fast bit. I’ve noticed people are generous with their time for coffee chats, career advice, and mentoring. Love the paying it forward culture.”

“I agree with many of the positives you’ve highlighted, and I think they’re very real. At the same time, I also feel the experience depends a lot on one’s personal situation,” commented another.

“This is a refreshing take. Every place has trade-offs, but mindset decides what you amplify. The quiet dignity of systems working, clean air, predictable rules, and access to opportunity compound in ways people underestimate. Glad you shared the other side — it deserves more airtime,” wrote a third user.