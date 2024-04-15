IIT Kharagpur alum reveals 6 golden tips for aspirants who want to crack JEE entrance exam

The IIT entrance exam is one of the most challenging tests in the country, and students typically begin preparing for it during their final year of high school. It is an exam that requires significant dedication and hard work to crack, and aspirants spend countless hours studying and practising to achieve their goals. If you are one of the many students who wish to gain admission to an IIT, it is essential to have a well-structured preparation strategy. To help you with that, an alumnus of the institution has shared six of his most effective tips to help you crack the exam. These tips will provide you with valuable insights and guidance to help you succeed in your IIT entrance exam. (Also Read: What is 'IIT's actual worth?' Reddit post sparks discussion among netizens) The tips were shared by IIT Kharagpur alum Umesh Jakhar. (LinkedIn/@Umesh Jakhar)

These tips were shared by IIT Kharagpur alum Umesh Jakhar. In his post, he wrote, "Here are my top tips for students looking to get into the IIT:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

● Short-term goals lead to long-term success; set daily goals and focus on fulfilling them.

● Divide your routine into focused sessions for efficient learning.

● Organize your ergonomics for a productive learning process

● Utilize textbooks over online materials to avoid distractions.

● Reach out to seniors for help whenever needed.

● Lastly, prioritize your studies but also indulge in recreational activities and take breaks."

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared a while ago on LinkedIn. Since being shared, it has gained numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: IIT-Roorkee alum breaks down the 'real situation' of placements in 4 major points)

How did LinkedIn users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "These are some really amazing tips."

A second shared, "This is wonderful, Umesh Jakhar."

Many other LinkedIn users also thanked him for sharing the tips and said that they found them useful.