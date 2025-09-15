IIT Roorkee responds to viral dance video controversy: ‘Misleading content’

IIT Roorkee has released a statement on “misleading content” being circulated on social media with the intent of tarnishing the institute’s reputation. Although the statement did not explicitly say so, a video of an IIT Roorkee student dancing at a college fest had sparked off a storm of criticism recently. IIT Roorkee is one of India's most prestigious engineering colleges.(Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)

The statement was likely referring to the controversy generated by the video, social media users concluded.

IIT Roorkee’s statement

In a statement dated September 14 and shared on the official X account of IIT Roorkee, Media Cell In-charge Sonika Srivastava said the institute strongly disapproved of the misleading content being circulated online to tarnish its image.

It further warned that legal action could be taken against anyone spreading “false information”.

Read the statement in entirety below:

It has come to our notice that misleading content is being circulated on social media with the intent to tarnish the reputation of the Institute. IIT Roorkee strongly disapproves of such actions.

The Institute cautions that it reserves the right to initiate FIRs and pursue legal: proceedings against any individual or group involved in spreading defamatory or false information.

IT Roorkee remains committed to the highest standards of professional ethics, institutional integrity, and academic excellence.

Social media users concluded that the institute was referring to the viral video which shows a student dancing to Jalebi Bai. A section of the internet had earlier criticised the dance as inappropriate.

More about IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee was established in 1847 as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering and later converted into an IIT in 2001. It is one of the “Old IITs” – a term used to describe the first seven Indian Institutes of Technology.

The institute is located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, with a campus spread across 365 acres. It is considered one of the top engineering colleges of the country.