Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, celebrated its Convocation ceremony on September 5. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh was the chief guest of the event. The Institute awarded 2614 degrees at the IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025. IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025: 2614 degrees awarded, Vansh Saini receives President's Gold Medal

According to a statement issued by the Institute, out of the 2614 degrees conferred this year, 2012, 1267 were awarded to male students and 602 to female students. 1267 undergraduate degrees, 847 postgraduate degrees, and 500 Ph.d. degrees were awarded at the convocation ceremony.

Out of 1267 UG degrees awarded, 1094 were to B.Tech, 75 to Integrated M.Sc, 53 to Integrated M.Tech, 36 to B.Arch and 9 to B.Sc.

Vansh Saini earned the President's Gold Medal, and Hardik Sahni received the Director's Gold Medal for his outstanding all-around performance among UG students. Shreya Mittal received the President of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma's Gold Medal, Balaga Pavan Sai received the Institute Silver Medal, and Anvadya Khare received the Institute Bronze Medal.

The Institute has witnessed a sharp rise in women’s participation in research and doctoral studies. A total of 178 female scholars graduated this year, compared to 146 in 2024 and 57 in 2023. Overall, 23% female representation in the 2025 graduating class highlights the Institute’s focus on gender diversity and inclusivity.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “With nearly 240 startups associated with you, out of 1.7 lakh across the country, IIT Roorkee is making a huge contribution to India’s startup movement. Your nine centers of excellence, your pioneering work in disaster risk, resilience and sustainability, and your deep engagement with local communities through initiatives like Vibrant Villages make you a true role model of an academic institution. Located in the Himalayas, your role is not only vital during disasters but equally significant in what I call a ‘peacetime calendar,’ where institutions like yours help build resilience, sustainability, and growth for the nation.”