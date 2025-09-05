Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Five higher educational institutes from Odisha in NIRF top 100 list

PTI |
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 03:54 pm IST

Bhubaneswar, Five higher educational institutions from Odisha found a place in the list of top 100 institutes in the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released the ministry's National Institution Ranking Framework India Ranking-2025 report.

Siksha O Anusandhan University, KIIT, NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhubaneswar have bagged 25, 27, 34, 80 and 100 ranks respectively in the list of top 100 institutes in the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country.

Only three institutions were in the top 100 ranks in the NIRF-2024. This time, IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhubaneswar have secured ranks within the top 100.

The National Institute of Technology Rourkela has retained its rank in 2025 while the two other private institutes either slipped or improved their ranks in comparison to the 2024 report.

In the university category, not a single government-run institute from Odisha found a place within the top 100. Only two private universities —SOA and KIIT - ranked at 15 and 17 in the list.

However, when it comes to the list of top 50 State Public Universities across the country, Utkal University was adjudged as the 48th best in the country. It is the only government-run university from Odisha to find a mention in the list.

Other public universities, Berhampur University, Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, OUAT Bhubaneswar, Ravenshaw University, Sambalpur University, and VSSUT, Burla remained in the ranking band of 51-100.

None of the colleges in the state has been named in the top 100 list of colleges in the country.

Under the top 100 engineering institution category, five are from Odisha. Those are—NIT-Rourkela , SOA , KIIT , IIT-Bhubaneswar , C V Raman Global University .

Similarly, IIM Sambalpur, XIM University Bhubaneswar, SOA, KIIT, and IMI Bhubaneswar have secured 34, 45, 66, 68 and 94 ranks among the top 100 management institutions of India in the NIRF report-2025.

Commenting on the ranking, IIM Sambalpur director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, "Our institute has reaffirmed its excellence by climbing 16 positions to 34th rank in the NIRF 2025 rankings."

This year, IIM Sambalpur has officially launched its global accreditation journey, beginning with AI integration in the learning methodology, initiation of AACSB accreditation process, which is an international quality benchmark in business education, he said.

The institute is aiming for the 'Triple Crown' status, a rare distinction held by less than 1 per cent of B-schools worldwide, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

