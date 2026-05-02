IITian claims he was rejected from IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay despite securing AIR 18

A picture of an old GATE 2005 scorecard is going viral. The X user who posted it claimed that it’s his scorecard that shows him securing AIR 18. He further claimed that, despite his rank, he was rejected by IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay.

The X user shared a scorecard of GATE 2005. (X/@kiranControlSys)

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“Rank 18, 99.65 percentile but was still rejected by IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay,” X user Kiran Kumar P tweeted. His X profile claims that he is an IITan.

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“GATE 2005. GRADUATE APTITUDE TEST IN ENGINEERING 2005. SCORE CARD,” reads the topmost part of the scorecard. It shows a 665 GATE score in IN (Instrumentation engineering). A line on the photo further reads, “The percentile score of the candidate is 99.65.”

While the number against the “Candidates Appeared” section is 5098, the All India Rank is shown as 18.

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{{^usCountry}} (HT.com has not independently verified the image.) {{/usCountry}}

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A post shared by an X user. (X/@kiranControlSys)

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though initially posted on X, the picture is now doing the rounds on social media. It has also prompted varied responses from Reddit users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though initially posted on X, the picture is now doing the rounds on social media. It has also prompted varied responses from Reddit users. {{/usCountry}}

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While commenting on the claims, a Reddit user wrote, “He got a gate score of 665. Even to get considered in those institutions, you need 750-800ish minimum.” Another added, “Failed the interview?”

A third commented, “Look at the score 665 and that too in the IN paper. Rank would be around 150+ in the ECE paper for a similar score. It's impossible to get IIT Bombay at that rank for a branch (it may be control/comm/vlsi at that time) and the seat intake may be less around 2005. Most of the students during 2000-10 may be preparing for PSU.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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