IITian claims he was rejected from IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay despite securing AIR 18
The X user's post claiming rejection from IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay has gone viral.
A picture of an old GATE 2005 scorecard is going viral. The X user who posted it claimed that it’s his scorecard that shows him securing AIR 18. He further claimed that, despite his rank, he was rejected by IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay.
“Rank 18, 99.65 percentile but was still rejected by IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay,” X user Kiran Kumar P tweeted. His X profile claims that he is an IITan.
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“GATE 2005. GRADUATE APTITUDE TEST IN ENGINEERING 2005. SCORE CARD,” reads the topmost part of the scorecard. It shows a 665 GATE score in IN (Instrumentation engineering). A line on the photo further reads, “The percentile score of the candidate is 99.65.”
While the number against the “Candidates Appeared” section is 5098, the All India Rank is shown as 18.
(HT.com has not independently verified the image.){{/usCountry}}
(HT.com has not independently verified the image.){{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
Though initially posted on X, the picture is now doing the rounds on social media. It has also prompted varied responses from Reddit users.{{/usCountry}}
Though initially posted on X, the picture is now doing the rounds on social media. It has also prompted varied responses from Reddit users.{{/usCountry}}
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While commenting on the claims, a Reddit user wrote, “He got a gate score of 665. Even to get considered in those institutions, you need 750-800ish minimum.” Another added, “Failed the interview?”
A third commented, “Look at the score 665 and that too in the IN paper. Rank would be around 150+ in the ECE paper for a similar score. It's impossible to get IIT Bombay at that rank for a branch (it may be control/comm/vlsi at that time) and the seat intake may be less around 2005. Most of the students during 2000-10 may be preparing for PSU.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)