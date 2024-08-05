Illegally constructed 50-foot Ferris wheel malfunctions, tilts during Aadi Perukku celebrations

In Thirupathur, Tamil Nadu, a 50-foot-tall Ferris wheel broke down and tilted to the left, causing chaos and panic among people. According to reports, the incident happened at the Subramania Swamy Temple in Pasilikudai, where thousands came to celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival. Thirupathur, Tamil Nadu: The Ferris wheel tiled in the middle of the ride. (Unsplash)

What is Aadi Perukku festival?

For the unversed, Tamil Nadu has been celebrating the Aadiperu festival for many generations. This festival is considered to be the most special day in the month of Adi. The Adiperu festival was once observed with great fanfare and grandeur, particularly in the regions where the Cauvery flows. However, these days, people from all districts of Tamil Nadu participate in the celebration. (Also Read: Girl's hair gets tangled in Ferris wheel mast in Gujarat. Watch)

What happened during the celebrations?

India Today reported that this specific ride was constructed illegally and malfunctioned in the middle of its run. Fear spread amongst people within the ride's buckets as the enormous wheel started to tilt to the left. In response to the incident, the police deployed security and quickly disabled the device, scaled the wheel, and rescued all the victims.

Earlier, at a Navratri carnival in West Delhi's Narela, over 20 passengers, including 12 women, stuck on a Ferris wheel. Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media show multiple people attempting to precariously descend the gigantic wheel's spokes. Nobody was harmed. Witnesses reported that the wheel broke down at 10:30 p.m.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the site. We rescued 20 people which included four males, 12 females and four children from the jammed wheel. No casualty has been reported and everyone was rescued safely," said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services.

A Delhi Police officer said legal action will be taken against the organisers. "We are further looking into the incident," the officer said, adding that the Ferris wheel stopped working due to a technical malfunction.