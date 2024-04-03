‘I’m late to office because my scooter is updating’, says EV owner. Internet is in splits

Have you ever been late to the office because of something truly bizarre? Well, for this one office-goer, his scooter was “updating”. As unbelievable as it may sound, the man wasn’t joking at all. He even shared a video on X to substantiate his claim. The EV owner also shared a video of his scooter getting updated. (X/@praaatiiik)

“It’s such a new problem,” wrote EV owner Pratik Rai while sharing a video on the microblogging platform.

In the next few lines, he shared, “My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go to the office.”

“It's like - I am late to the office because my scooter was updating!” he further expressed.

The video shows the man trying to start the scooter, but it didn’t, as there is an update going on.

Watch the video shared by Rai here:

The post was shared on April 2 on X. It has since garnered over four lakh views and a flurry of reactions from netizens. While some shared that they faced similar challenges with the scooter, others commented on the situation with hilarity. Some even shared tips on how to bypass this update.

“It’s the same as ‘I’ll be late to the meeting because my Mac is updating’. It’s going to be very normal,” posted an individual.

Another expressed facing a similar situation: “I had to receive my mom at the railway station at 5:30 am and I found out my Ather is under updation due to this couldn't reach the station on time.”

“Can't join the meeting, Windows update. Can't come to office, scooter update,” joked a third.

“Happened to me last week. I was already late to a meeting and this refused to start for a good solid 10 minutes or more. I was unable to cancel the update process as well,” shared a fourth.

A fifth suggested, “The same happened to me. Simply restart by pressing both brake, self-start button, and indicator centre button.”