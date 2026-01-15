‘I’m the new CTO of X’: Maharashtra man bashes LinkedIn for not verifying employment

He joked, “Anyways, I’m the new CTO of X” and shared a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile. He also posted a link to his profile, which shows the same thing.

A Maharashtra man’s LinkedIn profile, where he claimed to be the new CTO of X, has gone viral. It is not real but a fabrication he designed to prove a point. He slammed LinkedIn for failure to verify employment claims. The tweet has sparked a discussion on how much weight people should give to a LinkedIn profile in an era where anyone can claim to be in a leadership position with just a few clicks.

What did social media say? An individual joked, “Let me add mine is CEO.” Kale replied, “But CEO is one and only Elon Musk.” Another added, “Yeah, I agree, you can claim that you worked on Mars, or with Google. It wouldn't hold you back.”

Also Read: Indian man explains why middle class life is '10x better' in Canada than in India A third commented, “Time to be the president of the United States.” A fourth wrote, “They should implement the company mail ID verification system or ID verification. If not, people would add ‘visited Harvard uni for 5min’ in the experience section.”

How to add experience on LinkedIn? According to LinkedIn’s “help” section, “You can add, change, or remove a job, internship or contract position, among others, in the Experience section on your profile. You can also add different skills to each experience, which will appear under the Skills section as well.”

It continues, “Associations with organizations in the Experience section of your profile must be accurately labeled and must reflect professional experience with the named organization, such as employment, contract work, official internship or volunteer experience, board service, among others,” adding, “Informal associations or non-professional experience with organizations shouldn't be included, such as a customer or user of an organization's products or services.”

However, there’s nothing mentioned about verification of employment on LinkedIn’s “help” section.