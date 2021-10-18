Image of spirited elderly pen seller in Pune wows people, goes viral

There are times when people come across such posts that showcase something incredibly powerful and often leave people amazed. This post about an elderly pen seller in Pune is one such share.

Instagram user Shikha Rathi shared a detailed post about the elderly pen seller named Ratan. “I met a real life hero and champion- Ratan! I had gone out with a friend when we met Ratan. When we read her note, my friend immediately made a purchase. Ratan was overjoyed and we could see gratitude and kindness in her eyes! She thanked us and didn't even push us further to purchase more pens from her! Her integrity along with her sweet smile, kind heart and her joyful attitude made me purchase more pens from her!” she wrote. She also added that the elderly woman sells the merchandise on MG road, Pune.

The post is complete with a powerful image of the woman. It shows her standing with a box filled with pens. On the cover of the box it says, “I don’t want to beg, please buy ₹10 blue colour pen. Thank you. Bless you.”

The post, since being shared, has prompted people to post various comments.

“Thank you for sharing this,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is just so beautiful,” expressed another. “Wow, this is amazing. I will definitely go and buy,” commented a third.



