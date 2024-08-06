In a Bollywood-like tale, Bihar husband helps wife marry her boyfriend. Here's what happened

In a tale that sounds straight out of a Bollywood film, a man from Bihar helped his wife get married to her childhood lover. As per reports, the incident at Ramnagar village in Lakhisarai district surprised people and the community and quickly became a hot topic. The man from Bihar helped his wife get married to her boyfriend. (Pexel)

According to Times of India (TOI) Khushboo Kumari, 22, and Rajesh Kumar, 26, got married in 2021. However, throughout the marriage, and even after becoming a mother, Khushboo maintained contact with her boyfriend- 24-year-old Chandan Kumar.

Khushboo's in-laws discovered her romance with Chandan after they caught her meeting him at their house late at night. Rajesh then brought the situation to the village and decided to marry his wife with Chandan.

"Both had been deeply in love and were often found talking to each other. So, I finally married my wife to her boyfriend to bring happiness to their lives. I just helped them stay together. Khush rahen, badiya se kamayen-khayen (I wish them a happy married life)" Rajesh told TOI. Their marriage ceremony took at a local temple.

Despite the situation, Rajesh decided to stay with his two-year-old son. His mother told TOI, "We can't live without him. He is our only source of happiness." (Also Read: UP: Upset wife takes husband to police station after he failed to buy her a saree)

Soon after getting married, Khushboo expressed her gratitude to Rajesh and said, "He agreed to our wedding after finding me with my boyfriend. Now, I will stay with my new husband."

Earlier, following the discovery of their romance by the father-in-law, a man in Bihar married his mother-in-law. According to reports, the couple also had a court marriage to formalise the new chapter in their life. Sikandar Yadav, 45, a father of two children, moved in with his in-laws following his wife's death. During this time, he and his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, 55, developed feelings for one another.

When Geeta Devi's husband, Dileshwar Darve, discovered their intimate relationship, he became concerned. He conducted an investigation and caught them red-handed.