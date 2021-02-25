IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
trending

In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment

The river already powers a hydroelectric dam, and provincial energy corporation Hydro-Québec has previously explored plans for more development, leading local environmental groups to seek more concrete protections.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST

A river has won legal rights for the first time in Canadian history, in a move hailed by environmentalists as a new way to protect nature from humans.

The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council and municipality.

Canada joins at least 14 other countries - from Bolivia to New Zealand - where rivers and ecosystems have won protection with 'nature rights', just like those used to safeguard humans.

"We now understand the river as a person, not an object," said Yenny Vega Cardenas, president of the Montreal-based International Observatory on the Rights of Nature.

The Observatory - a nonprofit that helps mount environmental legal action - helped draft the resolutions with the Innu Council of Ekuanitshit and the Minganie Regional County Municipality in northeastern Canada.

She said the objectification of nature was "the origin of planet degradation" and that the nine new rights, which include the right to sue, would help keep the river safe long term.

The river already powers a hydroelectric dam, and provincial energy corporation Hydro-Québec has previously explored plans for more development, leading local environmental groups to seek more concrete protections.

Called Muteshekau-shipu in the Innu language, the river holds cultural significance for indigenous communities, and is well known internationally for whitewater rafting.

"It's such an important step in providing lasting protections for this world-renowned national treasure," said Darryl Knudsen, executive director of the nonprofit International Rivers.

"By declaring that this river has rights, it helps anchor efforts to protect the river in a recognition of the intrinsic value of nature, rather than looking at it is a natural resource," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Rooted in an indigenous respect for land, nature rights are being implemented worldwide through laws, judicial decisions, constitutional amendments and United Nations resolutions.

In May, the United Nations is set to negotiate a new global agreement on protecting nature in China. This is expected to include a commitment to protect at least 30% of the planet's lands and seas by 2030, an ambition backed by some 50 countries.

Knudsen said the new "rights of nature" trend could be a "step change" and that the Magpie River case "represents the rising waters of this powerful movement".

In New Zealand, the Whanganui River became the first river in the world to be declared a living entity with rights in 2017, and soon afterwards India's Ganges and Yamuna rivers received similar protections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
quebec
Close
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows kitty’s beard grooming session for human. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:27 AM IST
“We have a Meowsseuse here,” joked a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
trending

In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The river already powers a hydroelectric dam, and provincial energy corporation Hydro-Québec has previously explored plans for more development, leading local environmental groups to seek more concrete protections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/vellijanani)
The image shows Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/vellijanani)
trending

Woman’s hilarious rant on offices reopening has netizens in splits. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:22 PM IST
“Mere dil ka dard,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chase the cat clinging to his human.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
The image shows Chase the cat clinging to his human.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
trending

Cat strongly denies to get off human's lap, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Every time the woman tries to remove Chase, he makes his denial clear with a stern meow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has now prompted people to share all sorts of posts.(Facebook/@police.assam)
The post has now prompted people to share all sorts of posts.(Facebook/@police.assam)
trending

‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:25 PM IST
“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery of the species was published in the international peer-reviewed publication 'Biodiversitas: Journal of Biological Diversity'.(Facebook/@Dipoo Dipankar Borah)
The discovery of the species was published in the international peer-reviewed publication 'Biodiversitas: Journal of Biological Diversity'.(Facebook/@Dipoo Dipankar Borah)
trending

New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The new species belongs to the family of Himalayan sunflower, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology research fellow Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon, who is a member of the team, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Baby Humphrey, a koala joey.(Instagram/@tarongazoo)
The image shows Baby Humphrey, a koala joey.(Instagram/@tarongazoo)
trending

Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old, and is mum Willow's fifth joey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia.(via REUTERS)
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia.(via REUTERS)
trending

Baarack from the brink: 35 kg fleece shorn off rescued wild sheep in Australia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The sheep named Baarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep at Edgar's Mission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a dog named Burger.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
The image shows a dog named Burger.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
trending

Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
“Burger is the best invisible dog!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the house being moved.(Twitter/@AnthonyVenida)
The image shows the house being moved.(Twitter/@AnthonyVenida)
trending

139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The house belongs to a San Francisco broker named Tim Brown who paid $400,000 to uproot it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People are sharing all sorts of memes.(Twitter/@harshareddy794)
People are sharing all sorts of memes.(Twitter/@harshareddy794)
trending

NSE halts trading due to technical glitch, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Earlier today NSE tweeted, "all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."
READ FULL STORY
Close
People are sharing all sorts of memes using the hashtag #Chacha.(Twitter/@yaminiikumre)
People are sharing all sorts of memes using the hashtag #Chacha.(Twitter/@yaminiikumre)
trending

Pic of Baghpat’s chaat vendor ‘Chacha’ is people’s latest meme obsession

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:10 PM IST
From comparing the vendor's hairstyle to Viru Sahastrabudhhe aka Virus from the film 3 Idiots to Albert Einstein, people came up with all sorts of memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden with his dogs Major and Champ.(Instagram/@potus)
US President Joe Biden with his dogs Major and Champ.(Instagram/@potus)
trending

‘Oval Office walk-in privileges’: Post about ‘First Dogs’ wins people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:38 AM IST
"Gorgeous fur babies," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Can you tell at a glance that this gajra is made using tissue paper?(Twitter/@surekhapillai)
Can you tell at a glance that this gajra is made using tissue paper?(Twitter/@surekhapillai)
trending

Mom uses tissue paper to create realistic gajra for daughter. It’s incredible

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“Thought they were real flowers,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dogs reuniting with its family.(Facebook/@KentCountyAnimalShelter)
The image shows the dogs reuniting with its family.(Facebook/@KentCountyAnimalShelter)
trending

Dog missing for 43 days rescued and reunited with family in Michigan

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The dog stranded in an old bunker style silo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac