In this gym, couple takes the workout to XXX-treme level by exercising nude

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The couple, who exercise nude in a gym, started a polyamorous lifestyle after tying the knot in 2011. They also have a joint page on OnlyFans.

A couple who went viral in 2023 after renting a Times Square billboard to promote a polyamorous lifestyle has once again made headlines. This time, they’re making waves for their unconventional workout routine in a gym - they exercise together in the nude. Yes, you read that right!

The couple claims to have together shed 56 pounds since they started working out nude.
The couple claims to have together shed 56 pounds since they started working out nude. (Representative image/Unsplash)

Bella Mantovani, 31, and Vagner O Fera, 34, live in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They have made arrangements with their gym to let them workout naked. They also ensure the privacy of other gym-goers by reserving the space for them during their naked workout sessions, reported the New York Post.

One of the videos shared on their Instagram page shows the couple working out on machines and using dumbbells while in the nude.

The couple claims to have shed 56 pounds together since adopting this unique approach to fitness, asserting that it burns more calories and fuels more intense workouts.

The outlet further reported that their workout has not only helped them strengthen their bond but have also contributed to their physical fitness.

Many social media users reacted to the couple’s naked workout sessions. While some express amusement and admiration, others question the necessity of such a practice.

An individual joked, “Not exactly, had to take the tennis shoes off!”

“Wow! It’s too good,” shared another.

A third chimed in, “Naturist academies already exist in Europe and the USA, they could also exist here in Brazil. Just like the naturist beaches (nudist) we already have naturist yoga and naked pedaling in SP and RJ, may you be the precursors of the academy of the free body in Brazil.”

“What’s the need?” asked a fourth.

According to a report by the New York Post, Mantovani and Fera began their polyamorous lifestyle after tying the knot in 2011. They also have a joint page on OnlyFans. The couple asserts that their marriage got stronger after they started living free love, and they are happier now and trust each other more.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

