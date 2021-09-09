Incredible pics capture ‘changing moods’ of Odisha’s Puri beach. Seen them yet?

A few images capturing the incredible beauty of Odisha's Puri beach have left people mesmerised. There is a chance that the amazing photographs will make you say wow - and that too repeatedly.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the pictures. “Changing moods of Puri beach,” he tweeted along with the photographs. The pictures were originally captured and shared on the micro-blogging site by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. He also re-tweeted the post

Take a look at the post that may leave you intrigued:

Changing moods of Puri beach @sudarsansand pic.twitter.com/yJYGzMnR5i — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 8, 2021

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1,400 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“Absolutely beautiful. Reminds me of an ancient Greek Sailors' saying: Red sky in the night is a Sailor's delight, and a Red sky in the morning is a Sailor's ....?.... Leave it to you to complete this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lovely. It has to be maintained the same way,” expressed another. “Beautifully captured,” commented a third. A few also wrote “Amazing” to express their reactions.

Pattnaik also shared a video of Puri beach in one of his tweets:

What are your thoughts on the images and the video of the Puri beach?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON