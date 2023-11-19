Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: ICC posts stunning visuals of IAF’s ‘flying start’ to match

The largest cricket ground in the world, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, is currently hosting a thrilling match between India and Australia. The stadium is filled with enthusiastic fans, who were treated to an added layer of excitement by the Indian Air Force (IAF). IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team put up a spectacular 15-minute air show to kick off the match, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to share some breathtaking visuals from the air show.

Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: Aerial show put up by Indian Air Force ahead of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Instagram/ICC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Breath-taking. A flying start to the #CWC23 Final,” wrote ICC alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Take a look at the breathtaking pictures here:

ICC also shared a video on Instagram capturing the stunning air show by IAF with the caption, “A sight to behold.”

Watch the video of the grand air show below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both posts were shared nearly an hour ago on Instagram. As expected, they received significant views, likes and reshares. Many netizens and cricket fans even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ongoing cricket World Cup final.

Check out a few reactions here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Proud, proud, proud,” posted an individual.

Another added, “India India.”

“Unbelievable sights,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Proud moment.”

“India is our pride,” shared a fifth.

Many simply wrote “Indian Air Force” in the comments and added fire emoticons next to it.

What are your thoughts on this?

About IAF’s aerobatic team

The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team was formed in 1996. The team with nine aircraft performs a variety of aerial manoeuvres, including loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes.

Also Read| India receives special shoutout from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of World Cup final against Australia

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON