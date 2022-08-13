Home / Trending / Astronaut shares Independence Day wishes for India from ISS, hails ISRO. Watch

Astronaut shares Independence Day wishes for India from ISS, hails ISRO. Watch

Published on Aug 13, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Independence Day 2022: ISRO took to Twitter to share the video showing an astronaut wishing India from the International Space Station.
Independence Day 2022: The image shows an astronaut aboard International Space Station sharing wishes.(Twitter/@isro)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Independence Day 2022: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to Twitter to share a wonderful video that shows an astronaut wishing India from the International Space Station. Since being posted, the video has created a buzz and won people’s hearts.

“Thank you @NASA, @esa, and all the partners of the International Space Station. @Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” ISRO wrote while posting the video. The wonderful clip shows Italian European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. In her message, the astronaut talks about ISRO’s contribution to the space mission besides sharing the Independence Day wishes.

Take a look at the entire video:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered more than 24,000 likes and counting. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Ye toh totally unexpected tha....,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks to all members of ISRO for giving an international presence to Indian space research. On this auspicious occasion of 75 years AZADI all Indians can proudly say that India has a significant contribution today in space research & science,” commented another. “Wow. This is so cool,” expressed a third. “Feeling Proud. Excited and excellent,” wrote a fourth.

