India emerges victorious in Asia Cup with Pakistan, netizens rejoice

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 11, 2023 11:21 PM IST

As India emerged as the winners during the Asia Cup match, many people reacted to it. Check out what people are saying.

India's triumphant victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match has set social media ablaze with celebration. Team India finished in style after scoring a 357 runs while Pakistan could only make 128 runs. With India emerging as the champions of the match, a wave of celebratory posts flooded X (formerly Twitter) as fans shared their enthusiastic reactions to the win.

India won against Pakistan during the Asia Cup match. (AFP)

Here's what people are saying about the India vs Pakistan game:

On the Reserve Day of the Asia Cup Super 4 match held at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, India showcased a commanding performance against Pakistan. The match culminated with India securing a resounding victory, defeating Pakistan by an impressive margin of 228 runs.

