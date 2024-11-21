India Gate’s Kartavya Path stained with gutkha spits? Viral pics claim so

Extending from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate, Kartavya Path was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in 2022. Since its opening, it has become a popular tourist attraction. The place is in the headlines again due to a series of photos claiming that they show gutkha spits on the beautiful Kartavya Path. The image allegedly shows a gutkha-stained Kartavya Path. (X/@811GK)

“Kartavya Path, New Delhi,” an X user, Kirat, wrote as they shared four pictures of the place. The individual shared the pictures while reacting to their old post from 2023 which captures a clean Kartavya Path.

Take a look at the X post here:

How did social media react?

“We as citizens always blame the government for each and everything but we don't follow basic civic behaviour and expect the government to do everything. First we should learn some basic public behaviour and then we can complain about the government,” wrote an X user.

“That’s the problem in India, we can build everything but can’t maintain it,” another added. A third expressed, “Nothing can be done to teach our people some civic sense.”

A fourth commented, “Gutka should be banned in India. 50% of public place aesthetics will be improved dramatically.”

About Kartavya Path:

Kartavya Path is used for various ceremonial functions, including the Republic Day parade. “The Path comprises of 3 km long tree-lined stretch from the Viceroy’s House to the All India War Memorial, flanked by green spaces and water channels.”

"As a part of the Central Vista Master Plan, the Kartavya Path has been refurbished, its infrastructure upgraded, and new social amenities have been provided, while retaining its essential character, retrofitted and refurbished to upgrade it to befitting quality," the government site informs.

What are your thoughts on these pictures shared on X claiming they show India Gate’s Kartavya Path?