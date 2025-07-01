India or Germany? Techie’s 45 LPA vs 80,000 euros offer sparks fierce online debate

An Indian software engineer earning ₹45 lakh per annum posed a question to the developers community in India about a job offer in a Berlin startup, which has triggered heated opinions online. In a Reddit post titled “India or Germany? FinTech Startup offer in Berlin,” the senior software engineer wrote that he was recently laid off but received a job offer in Germany paying 80,000 euros a year. Techies joined the conversation, with an overwhelming majority asking him to stay in India, citing lifestyle changes.(Representational image/Unsplash)

"I am a senior software engineer with 8 years of experience, drawing a 45+ LPA salary(in hand, perks are also provided separately). I was laidoff recently and started giving interviews, even to companies hiring outside India. Got a chance to give interviews for a Fintech startup in Berlin, but I am in doubt whether it is a good decision to relocate to Germany. It is proper startup and also they are providing 80,000 EUR per annum. How should I compare and make this decision?" he wrote.

India vs Germany

"80,000 euros per annum. Living costs are high in Germany, especially when you have a family. Other than that, you get good perks. And even taxes are around 35-50%," said one of them.

Others offered a detailed breakdown of real take-home income and monthly expenses in Germany: "Assuming you are single, after taxes, you will make approximately 3,800 per month. Rent will take away 1200-1500. Food, groceries, utilities, transportation, internet etc will easily set you back by another 1200-1500 EUR. At the end you can save 500-1000 EUR per month depending on your lifestyle," wrote one of them.

Some advised shifting focus from salary to lifestyle: "More than salary, if you're interested in work-life balance and standard of living, then go for Germany."

"Close to 50% taxes and a yearly increment of 1-2%. 80k yearly is not that much, honestly and not worth it. Racism is on the rise and Germany today is comparatively unsafe compared to pre-2016," said another user