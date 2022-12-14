India’s youngest climate activist who represented India at UN shares her plight on Twitter

Do you remember Licypriya Kangujam, India’s youngest climate activist, who recently went viral for confronting the UK Minister Zac Goldsmith at the COP27 summit? Well, the 11-year-old activist has again taken social media by storm after she shared her plight in a Twitter thread. The activist opened up about her living conditions, a merit-based scholarship that supported her schooling, and how she is doing her part in supporting children’s education and aiding climate change victims.

The activist, in her primary tweet, shared that she studied in a school that offers ‘free merit scholarshgip till grade 12’ and that her family doesn’t even have a bed to sleep in, let alone ‘any property or a house or a car’. She further shared that her mother is a street vendor. “My name is Licypriya. I’m 11 years old. I live in a rented house in Delhi. I studied in a school with free merit scholarship till Grade 12. My mom runs a small street vendor shop. My family doesn’t own any property or a house or a car. I represented India in over 7 UN events,” wrote Licypriya Kangujam while sharing a picture of herself on Twitter.

Talking about her travelling expenses, Kangujam shares that they are borne by the ‘organisations/institutions inviting’ her to speak. Although she has represented India at the UN several times, she doesn’t consider herself a ‘celebrity’, instead someone ‘who love and care’ about planet Earth. “We even don’t have a bed to sleep. All my travelling expenses to speak at various events are sponsored by the organisations /institutions inviting me. I’m not a celebrity. I’m not a millionaires. I’m just a girl who love and care our planet. I will speak out on right time,” she added.

She concluded her Twitter thread by stating that she has ‘donated all the remuneration’ and ‘awards’ she received ‘to support children’s education and victims of climate change’. “I donated all the remuneration I received for public speaking & awards to support children’s education and victims of climate change. I work hard a lot to contribute something to changing the world. What you heard from media is too different from the real life,” she concluded with a crying emoticon.

“Proud of you @LicypriyaK,” wrote Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. “I hold you in great esteem Licy, one thing this crisis has done it has highlighted so many amazing young women around the world. It fills me with pride to see all you have tried to do and how necessary the education of girls is to the welfare of our planet. Blessings Lixy,” expressed a Twitter user. “Wowww, keep going @LicypriyaK. You are an epitome of inspiration for many across. Much love and respect to your spirit and enthusiasm towards the upliftment of our #Nation,” posted another. “You are a hero to us all, Licypriya!” commented a third.

