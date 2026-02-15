India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Fans perform hawan, offer prayers for India's win against Pakistan

Cricket fever is gripping India as fans perform hawan and offer prayers for Team India’s victory against Pakistan while the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match is underway. At the time of writing, India is 106/2 after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. (X/@PTI_News)

Visuals from Patna in Bihar show fans praying together for India’s win. Similar scenes are being witnessed in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where large numbers of devotees are visiting Shiva temples on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and praying for the Men in Blue.

Follow live updates here.

“On the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, many devotees have been coming to this temple since 12 am to express their dedication to God. There is a huge crowd here... Today is the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. I pray to Mahadev that India will always win against Pakistan,” ANI quoted cricket fan Anshika Pathak as saying.