India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Fans perform hawan, offer prayers for India's win against Pakistan
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Fans across India are performing hawan and offering prayers for Team India as the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan continues.
Cricket fever is gripping India as fans perform hawan and offer prayers for Team India’s victory against Pakistan while the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match is underway.
Visuals from Patna in Bihar show fans praying together for India’s win. Similar scenes are being witnessed in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where large numbers of devotees are visiting Shiva temples on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and praying for the Men in Blue.
Follow live updates here.
“On the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, many devotees have been coming to this temple since 12 am to express their dedication to God. There is a huge crowd here... Today is the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. I pray to Mahadev that India will always win against Pakistan,” ANI quoted cricket fan Anshika Pathak as saying.
In Prayagraj, fans are offering prayers at the Mankameshwar Temple for India’s victory. Visuals from Varanasi also show supporters performing hawan and puja to seek blessings for the team.
(Also Read: From bowl out to last-ball heist: India vs Pakistan at T20 World Cups is about who blinks first)
India vs Pakistan
The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan began at 7 pm. At the time of writing, India is 106/2 after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.
India lost Abhishek Sharma early for a 4-ball duck, but Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma helped steady the innings and keep the runs coming even as Pakistan introduced spinners to slow the run rate.
As expected, there was no handshake between the two teams as Pakistan captain Salma Agha won the toss and opted to bowl against India. Pakistan entered the match unchanged from their previous game, while India made two changes to the playing XI, bringing in Abhishek Sharma for Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Arshdeep Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More