News / Trending / Indian Air Force shares pic of iconic cricket stadium, asks people to guess its name

Indian Air Force shares pic of iconic cricket stadium, asks people to guess its name

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 19, 2023 04:01 PM IST

“Bird's eye view of #WorldCup2023. Guess the stadium,” the Indian Air Force wrote while sharing an incredible image.

India is hosting the 13th edition of the mega cricket event World Cup 2023. The tournament, which started on October 5, is being played across ten different stadiums in India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) took to X to share a picture of one of the stadiums and asked people if they could guess the name correctly.

Can you guess the name of the stadium? (X/@IAF_MCC)
Can you guess the name of the stadium? (X/@IAF_MCC)

“Bird's eye view of #WorldCup2023. Guess the stadium,” IAF wrote as they shared the image. The picture captured from an elevated perspective shows an empty stadium. Can you guess its name?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at this tweet by IAF:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 71,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video, and some also recognised the iconic stadium correctly. If you were unable to guess the name, let us help you. It is Muthiah Annamalai (MA) Chidambaram Stadium located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How did X users react to the pic of the stadium:

“This is emotion,” wrote an X user. “One and only Chepauk,” added another. This iconic stadium is often referred to as Chepauk Stadium based on the name of the locality where it is situated.

“It can be either Mumbai or Chennai. Mumbai Stadium doesn't have that wide beach, so it must be Marina Beach of Chennai. PS: Never Been to Chennai,” expressed a third. “Marina beach is visible, not much there to doubt the correct guess,” commented a fourth.

About MA Chidambaram Stadium:

Chepauk Stadium is the oldest Indian Cricket stadium that is still in continuous use. Formerly known as Madras Cricket Club Ground, this place can accommodate 38,200 people. In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a total of five matches will take place at this stadium.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out