Indian CEO reminds people 'work is important, health is non-negotiable' after high BP lands him in ICU

Many professionals neglect their health in a rush to meet deadlines, chase career goals, and juggle responsibilities. For some, this always-on work culture can seriously compromise their health. Reminding people of the dangers, a CEO and founder posted a LinkedIn share describing how he learned the hard way that “work is important, but health is non-negotiable.” The CEO who had a health crisis. (Amit Mishra)

Amit Mishra recalled how, while working on his laptop, he suddenly had unstoppable nose bleeds that landed him in the ICU. Once he reached the hospital, the doctors found that his blood pressure (BP) had increased to 230.

Misra wrote that he had “no headaches, no dizziness, no warnings, no history of BP” but still landed in this “unexpected crisis.” What happened next was even more puzzling; his BP dropped drastically the next day.

Though the CEO is still under treatment and doctors are trying to find out the reason behind the increase in his BP, he reminded people of what this scary incident taught him.

“Your body doesn’t always give clear warnings. High BP, stress, and health risks can be silent killers. Regular checkups are a must,” he wrote, “Work is important, but health is non-negotiable. We often ignore small signs, thinking we’re fine, until we’re not,” he added.

He further added a piece of advice for working professionals, “Listen to your body. Don’t wait for a wake-up call like mine.”

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

While people wished him a speedy recovery, some also joined in on the conversation about prioritising health over professional life. An individual posted, “I wish you a healthy recovery. This happened to me a few years back, though it was not this serious. Take care of yourself and prioritise health over everything. That would be my advice to everyone.”

Another suggested, “Exercise is something that we in India neglect badly. We often see people over 50 just end up going for a normal walk as a start. In fact, sports is something that should be part of our daily routine right from youth/childhood.”

A third commented, “Get well soon, I will act on your wisdom - ‘Listen to your body, don't wait for the wake-up call’ and with your permission, I will use this Sermon in my sessions for entrepreneurs and top professionals who tend to keep health on hindsight. Get well soon.”

A fourth wrote, “Unfortunately, everybody is in the rat race. Requirements have been unnecessarily inflated. Societal pressure is blurring reality and influencing people to make nonsensical choices. All these add up to eroding the most important wealth, which is health. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

Who is Amit Mishra?

According to his LinkedIn bio, he completed BA in Economics from D.A.V. (Dayanand Anglo Vedic) College in Kanpur. After two years, he founded his own company. After that, he worked as a sales manager for the next few years. In 2017, he founded Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd.

What are your thoughts on this founder’s post?