Indian employee gifts tub of dahi to co-worker at office Secret Santa: ‘Welcome to Haryana’

Participating in Secret Santa at the office can be exciting, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. One of the biggest struggles is deciding what Christmas gift to buy. Many people feel limited by the set budget and worry about finding a gift that’s thoughtful and unique while still being affordable. A blue and white tub of dahi with a yellow post-it note on it was placed under an office Christmas tree.(X/@ruag_rama)

Another common issue is not knowing much about the person they are buying the gift for. Without a clear idea of the recipient’s likes, dislikes, or interests, it can be hard to choose something meaningful. As a result, people often end up picking safe, standard items like mugs, books, or pens.

(Also read: Secret Santa stressing you out? Here’s your holiday gift-exchange survival guide)

A unique Secret Santa gift

But all these problems did not seem to bother one office worker, who decided to go with their own instincts to buy a Secret Santa gift and their gift was definitely thoughtful, unique and practical. X user Amar shared the picture of the one-of-a-kind gift at his office.

"Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kr diya. Welcome to Haryana," he wrote in a post on X, sharing a picture of the office Christmas tree surrounded by several gifts. The gifts of all shapes and sizes are neatly wrapped in colourful colours but one of them stands out -- a blue and white tub of dahi with a yellow post-it note on it.

What social media said

The post was viewed thousands of times on X and amused users. While most could not stop laughing at the gift choice, others were impressed by the Secret Santa's taste. "I am guessing that person must have asked for it via wishlist," wondered one user. Another user said that the recipient must be a "gym freak" who would love the protein-rich gift.

Other users labelled the gift "based" and "goals" in the comments. Whatever the reason behind choosing the gift, it undoubtedly stands out as an original present.

(Also read: ‘Harassed and bullied during Secret Santa event’: Cubbon Reads team alleges)