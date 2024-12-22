Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian employee gifts tub of dahi to co-worker at office Secret Santa: ‘Welcome to Haryana’

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 22, 2024 08:48 PM IST

An office worker’s unconventional Secret Santa gift—a tub of dahi—sparked laughter and admiration on X.

Participating in Secret Santa at the office can be exciting, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. One of the biggest struggles is deciding what Christmas gift to buy. Many people feel limited by the set budget and worry about finding a gift that’s thoughtful and unique while still being affordable.

A blue and white tub of dahi with a yellow post-it note on it was placed under an office Christmas tree.(X/@ruag_rama)
A blue and white tub of dahi with a yellow post-it note on it was placed under an office Christmas tree.(X/@ruag_rama)

Another common issue is not knowing much about the person they are buying the gift for. Without a clear idea of the recipient’s likes, dislikes, or interests, it can be hard to choose something meaningful. As a result, people often end up picking safe, standard items like mugs, books, or pens.

(Also read: Secret Santa stressing you out? Here’s your holiday gift-exchange survival guide)

A unique Secret Santa gift

But all these problems did not seem to bother one office worker, who decided to go with their own instincts to buy a Secret Santa gift and their gift was definitely thoughtful, unique and practical. X user Amar shared the picture of the one-of-a-kind gift at his office.

"Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kr diya. Welcome to Haryana," he wrote in a post on X, sharing a picture of the office Christmas tree surrounded by several gifts. The gifts of all shapes and sizes are neatly wrapped in colourful colours but one of them stands out -- a blue and white tub of dahi with a yellow post-it note on it.

What social media said

The post was viewed thousands of times on X and amused users. While most could not stop laughing at the gift choice, others were impressed by the Secret Santa's taste. "I am guessing that person must have asked for it via wishlist," wondered one user. Another user said that the recipient must be a "gym freak" who would love the protein-rich gift.

Other users labelled the gift "based" and "goals" in the comments. Whatever the reason behind choosing the gift, it undoubtedly stands out as an original present.

(Also read: ‘Harassed and bullied during Secret Santa event’: Cubbon Reads team alleges)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On