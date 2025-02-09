Indian engineer calls out racist abuse at US job: ‘Scammer, you people can’t be…'

An Indian engineer has spoken up about facing racist comments from a recruiter at a US-based company when he applied for a remote role. Taking to Reddit, the techie said that this was his first job as a developer. A tech engineer from India shared his experience of racist remarks during job interviews with a US firm.(Representational)

After his first interview went well, the developer began researching about the company and spotted many problems with their website. "During the second interview, I brought up the flaws in the website and the interviewer got heated and very defensive. And then when after our conversation was ending, he asked me 'So what are you guys doing out there in India? Scamming and s**t?'," he revealed.

He said that he hot back at the man and told him to refrain from making offensive remarks but his concerns were brushed off.

Joked about appearance

"He made some weird remarks like: 'What are your future plans? When you've lost all of your hair and not attractive?' for context I have long hair, but I just nervously laughed it off because I was uncomfortable," he said, adding that he reluctantly joined the company because he was in dire need for money.

However, two days into working for the company, his laptop malfunctioned while working on a project. "I profusely apologised to him for that, but he ended up being very hostile and called me a "scammer" and said "you people always do this, can't be trusted with task", I again pushed back in it and told him to never say that to me again after I successfully pushed the repo," he said.

‘Feel like quitting’

The experience left the techie distraught and he said that he felt like quitting before he was dismissed. He said he shared his story as a cautionary tale for other junior developers.

"I filed a complain to the HR. I'm locked out of my company account. I didn't notice yesterday because I was overwhelmed and slept, but I think I was locked out of my account soon after the report to HR," he added.

The post gained widespread support from the Reddit community with users asking the techie to "name and shame" the company so they can be boycotted by other developers. "It’s awful that this kind of behavior still exists, but you did the right thing by standing up for yourself and filing a complaint with HR. No one deserves to be treated that way," said one of them

