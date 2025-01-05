Indian fans face racism with 'where's your visa' chants at MCG during India vs Australia test. Video

A video capturing racist behaviour by a section of fans during the Melbourne Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has gone viral on social media. The footage shows Australian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) taunting Indian supporters with chants of "Where's your visa?" The incident, which has sparked outrage online, occurred as India and Australia continued their fierce battle in the series finale in Sydney. Australian fans at the MCG sparked outrage with racist chants, including "Where's your visa," during the India-Australia Melbourne Test.(X/@aus_pill)

The footage has reignited concerns about racism in cricket, drawing condemnation from fans and officials alike.

Bitter memories of past racism

This episode brings back haunting memories of the 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and then-skipper Jasprit Bumrah were subjected to racial slurs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Siraj, in particular, was reportedly called a "brown monkey," leading to an official complaint by the Indian team. Match referee David Boon took swift action, with umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson intervening to address the matter. Six spectators were ejected, and Cricket Australia issued an apology.

Tense series sees heated moments

This series has already witnessed its fair share of on-field and off-field drama. During the Adelaide Test, Mohammed Siraj faced taunts from spectators following an altercation with Australian batter Travis Head. At the MCG, young Australian bowler Sam Konstas animatedly celebrated the dismissal of Indian star Virat Kohli, rallying the home crowd and adding to the series’ intensity.

While the Australian crowd is known for their spirited support, repeated instances of racial abuse tarnish their reputation and the spirit of the game.

Australia reclaims the trophy

Amidst the controversy, Australia secured a convincing six-wicket victory over India in the series finale, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 series win. This marked Australia’s first series victory over India in a decade, with their last triumph occurring during the 2014-15 season.

India’s four consecutive series wins, including two historic victories on Australian soil, came to an end as the hosts celebrated a hard-fought win.