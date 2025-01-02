Angry Canadian man mocks Indian immigrants, goes on racist rant on video: 'Refugees are here'

An unidentified man in Canada went on a racist rant against Indian immigrants while filming a group of students on a road and mocking them by labelling them as "refugees". In a video, shared on X by RTN Canada, a man approaches a group of men and women standing in a huddle on the side of the road with their luggage. The group appears to be young students waiting for a taxi. The man approached a group of students waiting on the side of a road with their luggage.(X/@RTNCanada)

"Alright, the refugees are here from India. This is Justin Trudeau's reign. So many Indians," he is heard saying as he begins to circle the group while insulting them.

"Look at that. They all come from India. The population is growing. Most of them are from India. Thanks to Justin Trudeau. Yeah, look at that, refugees from India," he says while zooming in on their luggage.

Many of them stare at his camera awkwardly, visibly uncomfortable by his filming while one of them looks back and smiles at the man. "Where are the while people in Canada?," he wrote in the video.

HT.com cannot independently verify if the students in the video are Indian immigrants.

The X account shared another video of the same man accosting a couple at a food court. In the clip, he films the "Indian" couple and hurls abuses at them as they sit and eat, while ignoring him. "I asked them to move their chair a bit but they refused," read the video's caption.

‘Blatant racism’

The video gained nearly half a million views and upset many users who were shocked by the man's unprovoked racist tirade against the young people. "Immigrants building lives here doesn’t hurt you. Their success doesn’t take away from yours, unless your identity depends on putting others down," said one of them.

"How are they refuges when they money to universities to study and come with proper visas? This is utter nonsense," questioned another user.

"No need for blatant racism. These people are trying to find a better life," remarked a third user.

