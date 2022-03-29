Indian football team’s photo of praying before match wins hearts of netizens

Sports is one arena where your religion or ethnicity doesn’t matter as when you play in a team the only goal is to win. The Indian football team has players from diverse backgrounds and a photo of some players performing prayers before their match against Belarus, which was shared by the team’s official Twitter handle on March 26, has gone viral. The photo shows three Indian players praying in different ways according to their religious customs and it has won the hearts of many.

Union minister Hardeep Puri also reacted to the photo as he tweeted, “A delightful picture of India’s real strength.” Puri also used the hashtag #UnityInDiversity for the photo.

See Hardeep Puri’s tweet below:

The photo has delighted netizens as it shows the players performing prayers according to their religious customs. Even though India lost to Belarus by three goals to nil, it won the hearts of many with this photo.

See the photos of Indian football team’s warmup below:

The photo was also tweeted by the official handle of the Indian Super League. “What it means playing for the @IndianFootballteam,” it wrote alongside the photo.

“This photo of the Indian football team says a lot of India’s ‘real’ strength,” a Twitter user commented. “Whether you open your hands in prayer or close them, #IndianFootball is for you, it is for everyone,” said another. “This is Indian football team. This is India,” posted a third.

India lost to Belarus 3-0 at the Bahrain National Stadium in the International friendly.

What do you think about this photo of the Indian football team?

