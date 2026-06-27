Indian man in UK shocked to discover his car has no AC during heatwave: ‘Even Maruti 800 had AC’
An Indian man in the UK was shocked to discover his car had no AC amid the heatwave.
An Indian man living in the UK has shared his surprise after discovering that the car he bought three months ago did not have air conditioning at all. The incident came to light amid a heatwave, when he tried to use the AC for the first time and found that it was not cooling.
(Also read: Europe swelters under deadly 'Omega' heatwave, more records broken)
Taking to Instagram, Mukul Sharma shared a video from inside his car, explaining how he initially assumed that the AC gas may have leaked. However, a visit to the mechanic revealed something he had not expected.
Mechanic told him the car had no AC
In the video, Sharma said, "Let me tell you how unprepared the UK was for this heatwave. So I got this car like three months ago. So I didn't use the AC for the first two months and the last two weeks I thought like, it's really hot now, it's finally time to turn the AC on. I turned the AC on, and it wasn't cooling. So as any other normal person would think, I thought maybe the gas has leaked, I need to refill the gas, so I booked it with the mechanic. I gave my car in, I went after one hour, I asked them if the car is okay and the guy said, 'Where do you want me to refill the gas? There's no AC in your car.' I was like, 'What do you mean there's no AC in the car?' He was like, 'Your car was manufactured without AC.' I was like, 'No, that can't be true. Even Maruti 800 in India had AC, man. That's such an old car.' He opened the Google and he showed me, in UK, some brands made cars in specific years, there's just heater and fan in it. Now I'm stuck with this car in this heat, and you can't even install the AC if it doesn't come with it because there's no space in the bonnet, there's they haven't given enough space. Oh my God."
(Also read: France records hottest day as European heat wave intensifies)
The clip was shared with the caption, "Check this before buying a car in the UK."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the video
The video drew several reactions from viewers, many of whom were equally surprised. One user wrote, "This is the most UK thing ever, a car with a heater but no AC." Another said, "Bro, even old Indian cars had better summer preparation than this." A third commented, "This is why you check every single feature before buying a used car abroad." Another added, "The mechanic asking where to refill the gas is too funny."
(Also read: Man attempts to cook eggs using sunlight amid 44°C Odisha heatwave)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More