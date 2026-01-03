Indian man offers water and food to homeless couple in US, act of kindness moves internet

A video of an Indian man helping a homeless couple in the United States has struck an emotional chord with social media users. Shared on Instagram by a man named Noah, the clip captures a quiet yet powerful act of kindness that has since gone viral, earning widespread praise online. An Indian man’s quiet New Year gesture of offering water and food to a homeless couple in the US touched hearts,(Instagram/flexnoahh)

The video shows Noah approaching the homeless couple on New Year’s Day and offering them basic necessities that are often taken for granted. He is first seen giving them bottles of water before returning later with food from McDonald’s, ensuring they had something warm to eat.

“Truly blessed to help”

In the caption accompanying the video, Noah explained what prompted him to act. He wrote, “I came across this couple on New Year’s Day and was in tears to see they didn’t even have water. I gave them water first, then later brought them food. Truly blessed to help.”

Take a look here at the clip:

His words added important context to the visuals and reflected the emotional impact the encounter had on him.

Internet reacts

The clip has amassed more than 3 lakh views, with reactions continuing to pour in. Viewers praised Noah for his humility and compassion, with many saying the video helped restore their faith in humanity. One user wrote, “You do very good things bro,” while another commented, “You are a humble man.”

Several responses came from Indian users who expressed pride in seeing such acts of kindness abroad. One comment read, “As an Indian, I am so proud of you brother,” reflecting a sense of shared identity and admiration. Another viewer summed up the sentiment by saying, “This is so heartwarming to see.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)