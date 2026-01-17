Indian man turns ‘unexpected celebrity’ at China’s rural festival as locals click over 1,000 photos
An Indian man visited a village festival in China and was photographed over 1,000 times by excited locals.
An Indian man found himself at the centre of unexpected attention during a visit to a remote village in China, where locals reportedly clicked more than 1,000 photographs of him at a traditional festival.
The man, identified as Advik, posted a video on Instagram documenting his visit to a village in Yunnan province, where he attended a local festival organised by a tribal community. What began as a simple cultural visit soon turned into an extraordinary moment of fame when villagers gathered around him, eager to take pictures.
Traditional attire sparks curiosity
In the video, Advik can be seen wearing the traditional dress of the local tribe, a gesture that appeared to delight the villagers. He explains in the clip that his decision to embrace local customs led to unexpected excitement, with people lining up to photograph him repeatedly. According to Advik, he was photographed more than 1,000 times during the event.
The visuals show smiling villagers, bustling festival scenes, and moments where people pose enthusiastically with him. He also shares glimpses of the local food served during the celebrations, offering viewers a brief look into the region’s culinary traditions.
A moment that felt unreal
As the video draws to a close, Advik reflects on the experience, admitting that he never imagined receiving celebrity-like treatment in a small Chinese village. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “That's how Chinese people treat foriegners”, summing up his surprise at the warmth and curiosity he encountered.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
In the comments section, users shared their reactions to the viral clip. One user wrote, “Chinese people is very kind brother you are so lucky”, while another remarked, “That's look so cool”. A third comment read, “Wow it is so unique”.
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “OMG it is super cool”, and another adding, “Really youre a celebrity in mainland China.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
