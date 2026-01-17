Indian man turns ‘unexpected celebrity’ at China’s rural festival as locals click over 1,000 photos

An Indian man found himself at the centre of unexpected attention during a visit to a remote village in China, where locals reportedly clicked more than 1,000 photographs of him at a traditional festival. An Indian man attending a local festival in China received unexpected attention as villagers clicked over 1,000 photos. (Instagram/advikjourney)

The man, identified as Advik, posted a video on Instagram documenting his visit to a village in Yunnan province, where he attended a local festival organised by a tribal community. What began as a simple cultural visit soon turned into an extraordinary moment of fame when villagers gathered around him, eager to take pictures.

Traditional attire sparks curiosity In the video, Advik can be seen wearing the traditional dress of the local tribe, a gesture that appeared to delight the villagers. He explains in the clip that his decision to embrace local customs led to unexpected excitement, with people lining up to photograph him repeatedly. According to Advik, he was photographed more than 1,000 times during the event.

The visuals show smiling villagers, bustling festival scenes, and moments where people pose enthusiastically with him. He also shares glimpses of the local food served during the celebrations, offering viewers a brief look into the region’s culinary traditions.

A moment that felt unreal As the video draws to a close, Advik reflects on the experience, admitting that he never imagined receiving celebrity-like treatment in a small Chinese village. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “That's how Chinese people treat foriegners”, summing up his surprise at the warmth and curiosity he encountered.

