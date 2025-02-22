Menu Explore
Indian millionaire co-founder warns about 5 signs of toxic managers who prefer ‘obedience’ over productivity

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 22, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Ghazal Alagh shared five signs of toxic managers, highlighting how they prioritise control over productivity and discourage feedback and innovation.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight key indicators of toxic management in the workplace. In her post titled ‘How to identify a toxic manager’, Alagh shared a graphic outlining five crucial signs that professionals should watch out for to foster a healthier work environment.

Ghazal Alagh listed five signs of toxic managers.(Instagram/ghazalalagh)
Ghazal Alagh listed five signs of toxic managers.(Instagram/ghazalalagh)

Toxic managers prioritise control over productivity

According to Alagh, toxic managers do not focus on hiring for productivity but rather for control. They prefer employees who obey without question rather than those who challenge ideas or bring innovation to the table. She emphasised that such leaders discourage curiosity and open discussions, which stifles growth within a team.

(Also read: How to build a successful brand? Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says find an 'enemy')

“Toxic managers do not hire for productivity but to seek control because they want obedience,” Alagh wrote in her post.

Five signs of a toxic manager

Alagh listed five key behaviours that signal a toxic manager:

Hiring for control, not productivity: Toxic managers don't seek talent, they seek obedience. They avoid problem-solvers and hire those who won't push back.

(Also read: Ghazal Alagh shares her stress-eating story – and why she’s focusing on healthier habits)

Discouraging questions: Their employees fear speaking up which slows down team's progress. Real leadership values curiosity, not silence.

Seeking approval, not ideas: A culture where only approvals matter leads to stagnation. Great teams thrive on fresh ideas and innovation.

Fearing feedback: A weak leader will avoid feedback but a strong leader asks, ‘How can we improve?’ rather than looking over tough conversations.

Building teams of ‘yes-men’: Success doesn't come from people who only agree, it comes from diverse minds who challenge what's not working and push for better.

Check out the post here:

A broader perspective on leadership

Alagh has been vocal about leadership and business growth. Earlier this week, she shared another insight on X, stating that every successful brand has an “enemy.” However, this enemy is not always a competitor—it can be a mindset, a flawed system, or a deep-rooted problem that businesses aim to overcome.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
