Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian mom in New York City explains why she used leash on 3-year-old: 'We’re not ashamed'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 08:38 PM IST

An Indian mother living in Canada defended her use of a child leash for her son during a trip to New York City, emphasizing safety and freedom.

An Indian mother of two has addressed critics online after a video of her child wearing a leash during a family trip to New York City drew attention. Shubhangi Jagota, an Indian woman living in Canada, shared a clip of her 3.5-year-old son running and jumping around in Times Square, safely tethered to his father using a child leash.

The Indian mom explained that the leash allowed their energetic toddler to explore the city while staying close.(Instagram/katchmyparty)
The Indian mom explained that the leash allowed their energetic toddler to explore the city while staying close.(Instagram/katchmyparty)

"He’s 3.5 and we’re not ashamed to say we put him on a leash. In a city like New York, this was hands-down the best decision for our trip. Our little runner always wants his freedom, and this gave him just that without giving us a heart attack every 5 minutes," she wrote in the caption.

Jagota explained that the leash allowed their energetic toddler to explore the city while staying close enough to be safe, without the stress of holding hands constantly or the fear of him wandering off.

Take a look at the video here:

"He got to explore without holding hands every second. We got peace of mind knowing he wasn’t getting lost or—let’s be real—stolen. The best part? He thought we were on the leash. He called himself the sheriff and us his captives. Honestly, everyone was winning," she added.

The mom shared that she used two different types of leashes, a shorter one in crowded areas and a longer one in open spaces, to balance freedom with safety. Comments on the video were turned off, seemingly to avoid backlash.

While safety harnesses are widely used in places like theme parks, airports, shopping malls, and festivals, the practice often draws criticism online, with some calling it “inhumane” or “lazy parenting.” However, parents of toddlers, especially those with more than one child, often defend the tool as a practical safety measure, particularly in unfamiliar or high-traffic environments.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian mom in New York City explains why she used leash on 3-year-old: 'We’re not ashamed'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On