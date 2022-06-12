Home / Trending / Musician Vipasha Malhotra's parody of Prateek Kuhad's Kasoor will hit you right in the feels
Musician Vipasha Malhotra's parody of Prateek Kuhad's Kasoor will hit you right in the feels

Vipasha Malhotra's parody of the song Kasoor by Prateek Kuhad is winning hearts online. 
The image is taken from the video posted on Instagram that showcases Vipasha Malhotra singing a parody of the song Kasoor sung by Prateek Kuhad.(Instagram/@vipasha.malhotra)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 04:08 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Do you remember Indian Musician Vipasha Malhotra, who sang the soulful rendition of the blissful song Runaway and caught singer Aurora's attention? She is back again, but this time with her version of Prateek Kuhad's Kasoor. The parody will hit you right in the feels, and you may end up watching the video more than once.

"When they say "tum Moti Ho" like it's gonna hurt me 😂 Bish I know, I have a mirror at home! How weird would it be if I pointed out every characteristic the other person had? Like hey you got a small brain!" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video shared by Vipasha Malhotra on her Instagram page showcases her singing a parody of the song Kasoor while strumming the guitar. It also has a screenshot of a comment that says: "Ewww... you're so moti," with a face vomiting emoticon.

Watch the fascinating video here:

The video was posted five days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has received over 6.52 lakh views and more than 69 thousand likes. People have also expressed their thoughts in the comments section as they resonated with the parody.

"Sending this to all my friends who say You're not fat, you're beautiful," posted an Instagram user. "This is best," expressed another with a heart emoticon. "Amazing," commented another. "Best Kasoor version," shared a fourth.

What do you think of this beautiful video?

