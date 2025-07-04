Indian serial moonlighter Soham Parekh reveals his new job at Darwin Studios: ‘This is the only thing'

Soham Parekh, whose stories of moonlighting have been a hot topic of discussion on social media, has opened up about his "Next adventure." He revealed he is going to work for an AI company, adding that this time, he will not take up any other employment. Soham Parekh said that he worked up to 140 hours a week while working at multiple startups at the same time. (Unsplash/altumcode, YouTube/@TBPNLive)

In an interview with TBPN, host Jordi Hays says, “So, what are you going to do now? You have the intention of the entire tech ecosystem and I appreciate how candid you have been with us.”

He continues, “There are a few angles here. You could do the ‘dev shop of Soham Parekh’. I think you would be able to get a handful of clients immediately.” Jordi asks Parekh if he is interested in joining an AI startup as a “founding engineer.” He questions how the Indian techie thinks he can turn his current situation into a win.

Parekh discusses the amazing founders and people he “had the privilege” to work with" before naming the company he is joining.

“I am really excited about what I am going to be a part of next. You know, working with a company called Darwin. They are essentially building a new AI-driven data platform… video platform for UGC style media.” Parekh says.

He continues, “This is the only thing I am going to focus on. I think you know, they have put a bet on me and I have a lot to prove. There’s not a lot for me to say.” As per its website, Darwin Studios creates "personalized AI media experiences."

Why did Soham Parekh moonlight?

The Indian techie claimed that he took up multiple jobs due to financial difficulties, adding that it was never about greed. He hails from Mumbai and was scheduled to complete his graduation in America. Due to financial constraints, he had to give up on that dream.

He finally came to the USA after getting a job, and later, he started doing multiple jobs simultaneously. He also claimed that his current financial situation hasn’t changed much from before.

After discussing his financial problems, he says, “I know my decisions seem counterintuitive. " He adds that he always took "lower pay, higher equity offers,” as he was more keen on building things than just earning money.