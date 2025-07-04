'I'm a serial non-sleeper': Soham Parekh claims he worked 140 hours a week moonlighting for US startups

Soham Parekh has opened up about the allegations that he worked at multiple startups simultaneously and confessed that they are true, adding that he worked for about 140 hours a week. In an interview with TBPN, he claimed that his decision to moonlight was to deal with his financial problems. Soham Parekh claimed that his decision to moonlight was out of necessity and not greed. (YouTube/@TBPNLive, Unsplash/samueloxm)

Soham Parekh’s average work week:

“So an average day… an average week for you it feels like basically you sleep for 6 to 8 hours and you’re basically programming for 12 to 14 hours every single day for seven days a week,” one of the interviewers asked. At this point, the other host asked him if he used AI tools to code, questioning if that made him take on more jobs.

Parekh replied that having AI tools helped him, but it didn’t amount to him having more jobs. He claimed that he didn’t have a fixed schedule for each company, but he rather focused on the job at hand.

“I think people around me will probably say this that I am notoriously know for not sleeping. I am a… you know… I am a serial like non-sleeper at this point I would say.

Why did he moonlight?

When asked about his multiple jobs, the Indian techie said, “Financial circumstances essentially. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week but I had to do it out of necessity.”

Take a look at the entire interview:

Soham Parekh’s moonlighting came to light after Mixpanel co-founder Suhail Doshi tweeted about him, claiming that he is scamming US startups by working at multiple places simultaneously. The Indian techie, in his first interview since the scandal, confessed to moonlighting but claimed it was due to financial reasons rather than greed.