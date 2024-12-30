Menu Explore
Indian street vendor impresses Scottish tourist with unmatched honesty, wows internet with fluent English, French

BySimran singh
Dec 30, 2024 11:30 AM IST

A viral video captures a Scottish tourist's delightful encounter with an honest, multilingual Indian street vendor.

A heartwarming encounter between a Scottish tourist and a street vendor in India has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers amazed by the vendor’s honesty and charm. The video, captioned “Most Honest Man,” has garnered over one million views and continues to win admiration worldwide.

An Indian street vendor impressed a Scottish tourist in a viral video.(Instagram/@HughAbroad)
An Indian street vendor impressed a Scottish tourist in a viral video.(Instagram/@HughAbroad)

The video begins with a street vendor selling pearl necklaces on the bustling streets of Hyderabad, India. When the vendor approaches the tourist, he openly declares that the pearls are not genuine and are priced at just 150. To prove his claim, he conducts a quick quality test, lighting up the pearls to demonstrate that, while not real, they are of better quality than plastic and won’t melt.

The tourist, impressed by this transparent approach, beams with delight. But what truly captures viewers' attention is the vendor’s fluency in English. During their conversation, the vendor asks the tourist where he is from, and upon hearing “Scotland,” he promptly responds with, “Oh, UK!”

The interaction takes a surprising twist when the vendor starts speaking French, leaving the tourist and viewers further impressed.

As the exchange unfolds, another vendor selling sunglasses joins the scene. The tourist tries on a pair and enquires about the price. The vendor quotes 1,000, prompting the tourist to react, “Oh, very expensive!” At this moment, the pearl vendor interjects with a knowing smile, saying, “It’s tourist price,” earning even more appreciation for his honesty.

The tourist, delighted by the candour and humour, praises the pearl vendor, saying, “You are very honest.”

Watch the video here:

This wholesome interaction has sparked widespread admiration on social media, with many viewers commenting on the vendor’s integrity and linguistic abilities.

A user wrote, “He deserve a gift for honesty.”

Another added, “I would buy something from the pearl guy because of his honesty.”

A user wrote, “Honesty & Hospitalaty in Indians(our) blood except very few.”

