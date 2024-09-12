Indian candidate who insulted woman on LinkedIn discovers she’s his job interviewer

A college student got a taste of karma when he realised that the woman conducting his job interview was the same person he shamed on LinkedIn as a “diversity hire.” This story of karma striking back was shared on social media by a former IITian and ex Microsoft employee Pranav Mehta. A job-seeker was 'scared' when he realised his interviewer was the same woman he insulted earlier (Representational image)

Mehta, a software engineer and founder of A Code Daily, said that the story involved one of his female friends who works at a startup. He said that a college student approached said friend on LinkedIn for a referral at the startup where she worked.

“One of my female friends working at a startup, got a message on Linkedin a few weeks back from a college kid asking for a referral for a sde-1 opening,” Mehta wrote on the social media platform X.

“She didn't find the resume good enough & asked him to improve it further before applying,” he revealed.

Instead of taking it as constructive criticism and working on his CV, the student began to insult the woman he had approached for a referral. He not only shamed her as a “diversity hire” but told her that she was not capable of advising him.

The college student eventually managed to get a referral from somewhere else and appeared for his first round of interview yesterday. Unfortunately for him, his interviewer turned out to be the same woman he had insulted on LinkedIn.

“Karma bites you back in ways you cant even fathom, though she didn't let the past experience affect her decision for candidature, but guy was scared as hell,” Mehta wrote on X.

Take a look at his post below:

This story of comeuppance is going steadily viral on X.

“Regardless of gender etc, it’s utterly stupid to unprovokedly insult a senior employee of a company you want to work in. Even if you get hired you're starting off with a beef with a senior employee,” wrote one X user named Aman in the comments section.

“It's a small world. I've seen similar instances happen time and again,” Karan said.

“It's easier to bash others than to work on yourself. That's why many prefer that,” X user Aditi opined.