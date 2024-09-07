Remarks on karma at TN school event stir row

A motivational speaker’s remarks on karma and rebirth, and allegedly blaming children for their struggles in life at two government schools in Tamil Nadu, has sparked a massive row and prompted action by the state government. Two government schools in Chennai invited Maha Vishnu, who runs an NGO, to deliver a motivational speech on the occasion of Teachers’ Day (HT photo)

Two government schools in Chennai invited Maha Vishnu, who runs an NGO, to deliver a motivational speech on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. “If God was kind, everyone would have been born equal. One is born rich or poor, a criminal or a hero. Why such differences? You have gotten this life based on what you did in your previous life,” he said.

A visually challenged teacher in one of the schools also protested against the speaker for saying that “past sins” are the reason for people to be born with disabilities leading to an outrage in social media with political parties also criticising his views.

The remark sparked outrage, with chief minister MK Stalin saying: “Science is the way to progress. Steps will be taken by the school education department to provide the necessary innovative training with the help of departmental experts.”

He ordered the formulation and issuance of new guidelines to regulate various programmes in schools across Tamil Nadu, ensuring that all the school children who are the future generation received progressive scientific ideas and lifestyles.

TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai, too, said: “I strongly condemn the speaker for uttering Sanatana ideas which incite certain religious sentiments...”

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, said, “Distressing to see a charlatan peddle gobbledygook in a government school.”

A school education department official said principals of both the schools have been transferred and a departmental inquiry was on.

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi promised strict action against those responsible for organising the event. “I won’t leave this easily. He (Vishnu) came into my territory (school) and insulted my teacher. Strict action will be taken against him,” Poyyamozhi said. “Such events will not happen in Tamil Nadu again.”

The incident has sparked a massive outrage against the education minister on social media platforms with #Resign_AnbilMahesh hashtag trending on X. The netizens questioned Mahesh over schools being utilised as platforms for religious and spiritual propaganda. When reporters pointed out that Vishnu had met the minister two years ago and clicked a photograph with him, Poyyamozhi said that he cannot be expected to check the background of people who meet him every day.

DMK’s allies, including the Congress and CPI (M), and opposition AIADMK, and PMK have demanded the arrest of Vishnu.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss accused the speaker of converting the school premises into a veritable ground for propagating superstitions and called for stringent action against the perpetrator.

Tamil Nadu BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy sought to know why the school principal was transferred though she had clarified that the lecture was organised to motivate the students and that no religious comments were expressed.

The Minister’s action on the principal, based on some social media posts, was not only ridiculous but also reprehensible, the BJP leader said.

“Without knowing that spirituality is science, the Tamil Nadu government is supporting the inimical forces that are sowing anti-Hindu thoughts in the name of rationality,” he said in a post on the social media platform X and demanded that the government withdraw the transfer action initiated on the principal.In another post, Narayanan wondered whether the Indian Constitution stated that spirituality should not be discussed in government schools.

Members of the DYFI and SFI staged a protest here questioning the School Education Department for permitting spiritual awakening classes in state-run schools at Saidapet and Ashok Nagar, and demanded action against the speaker “Maha Vishnu”.

With inputs from PTI