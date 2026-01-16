Indian student in US surprised as professor brings Meta Quest 3 headsets for entire class

The student further adds that he even asked his professor if he could borrow the Meta Quest 3. According to Sharma, the professor agreed without hesitation, which left him pleasantly surprised.

Sharma then draws a comparison with colleges in India, stating that in many institutions there is often just a single piece of equipment shared among several students. He also remarks that in some cases, students studying software engineering work on computer systems running pirated or fake versions of Windows.

In the video, Sharma is seen explaining what happened during his class. He says that his professor walked in and announced, “Today we will study with this,” before distributing Meta Quest 3 devices to each student.

Taking to Instagram, the student, identified as Anushk Sharma, posted a clip in which he claimed that his college professor had bought Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headsets for every student in the class.

An Indian student studying at a university in the United States has sparked a wider discussion on higher education infrastructure after sharing a video about his classroom experience.

Mixed reactions pour in The clip has drawn a wave of reactions on social media, with users offering praise, scepticism and broader context. One user commented, “Brother hope you know the difference in the amount of fees you pay here vs back in india.” Another wrote, “Education aboard is so nice.”

Not everyone was impressed. One user pointed to systemic challenges, saying, “There are research funding cuts, and people are fired from jobs in universities. Tell the complete story.” Sharma responded to this, writing, “The complete story is … I am sharing my experience.”

Several viewers focused on the novelty of the moment. One reaction read, “OMG this is so cool,” while another user wrote, “This is next level.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)