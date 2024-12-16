Indian students' electrifying dance to Chuttamalle at Boston college event wows the audience. Watch

A group of Indian students from Northeastern University in Boston recently set the stage ablaze with an electrifying performance to the hit song Chuttamalle during a college event in November. The high-energy dance, perfectly choreographed and brimming with enthusiasm, left the audience cheering and applauding. Indian students in Boston wowed audiences with a high-energy dance to Chuttamalle.(Instagram/charan.pasumarti)

The performance was led by students Charan Pasumarti, Anmol Shetty, and their friends, who meticulously recreated the steps of the popular track. Their vibrant moves and infectious energy brought the song to life, turning the event into a memorable celebration.

A video of the performance, shared on Instagram by Charan Pasumarti, has taken the internet by storm. The clip has garnered over 12 million views, with countless netizens praising the students for their impeccable coordination and captivating stage presence.

Reaction from the internet

The comments section of the viral post is brimming with admiration. One user wrote, “This is pure energy! Loved every second of it.” Another commented, “Wow, you all nailed the choreography! So proud of this representation.” A third said, “The crowd’s reaction says it all—phenomenal performance!”

Adding to the praise, another user noted, “This just brought so much joy. Incredible talent!” Yet another chimed in, “The synchronisation is just next level. Goosebumps!” One more remarked, “You’ve done justice to such an iconic song. Hats off!”

Chuttamalle, a chartbuster featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, is from the film Devara: Part 1. The song's infectious beats and stunning choreography have already made it a favourite among fans.