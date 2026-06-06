Indian techie’s success after moving to Netherlands: Buys 5BHK near Amsterdam, Audi Q5

( Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Anurag. This report will be updated when he responds.)

The individual posted that today the Indian techie not only works as a lead software engineer but also owns “a 5bhk home near Amsterdam, 1bhk in Pune, Audi Q5.” He has also travelled to over 20 countries.

An X user shared his cousin's career progression. Anurag wrote, “Career progression of my cousin. 2010 -> 2018 >Software Engineer in Pune/Mumbai. 2018 >Got married and moved to Netherlands.”

The ultimate dream of relocating abroad has turned into a spectacularly rewarding reality for one Indian software engineer. Starting out as a developer navigating the corporate tech hubs of Pune and Mumbai, he completely rewrote his career trajectory with a strategic relocation to the Netherlands in 2018. Today, working as a lead software engineer, the techie has achieved massive milestones, including buying a 5BHK home near Amsterdam, purchasing a luxury Audi Q5, and travelling to over 20 countries.

What did social media say? An individual posted, “Moving abroad definitely changes things.” Another expressed, “Tbh, that's a solid career path. What do you think was the biggest factor moving abroad, or just consistent growth?” Anurag replied, “Moving abroad and taking the right decisions at the right time.” In a separate comment, he also added that his cousin is 37 years old.

A third commented, “He must be paying all his salary in home loan, car loan and taxes in the Netherlands for the rest of his life. You don’t know that. Imagine what will happen if he loses his job?” Anurag responded, “Only 20% of his salary goes into the home loan EMI. Home loan rates in the Netherlands are as low as 3-4%. He has already paid off all the loans on his car. Talking about taxes, he pays a good amount of salary in taxes, but here is what he gets in return: Medical services, clean air, walkable roads and safety, the government provides your assistance, free schooling, world-class infrastructure.”

A fourth wrote, “Good for him. This is real success.”

Dharavi-born techie lands US job: In another heartwarming incident, techie Sumit Gupta, who was born and grew up in Mumbai’s Dharavi, shared his story of success with Hindustantimes.com.

“I grew up in Dharavi. The highest level of education anyone in my family had before me was 7th standard. Nobody spoke English,” he recalled. Now he earns ₹2 crore in his US job and has also purchased a house for his parents in India.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)