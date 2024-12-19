Indian techie says she’s happier in London: ‘I’ve been groped in locals, metros in Delhi, Mumbai’

An Indian software engineer says she is generally happier after relocating from Bengaluru to London, despite the high cost of living in the British capital. Sayani B took to the social media platform X last night to talk about her newfound sense of contentment, starting a lively discussion on the pros and cons of living in India vs abroad. An Indian software engineer says she is happier after moving from Bengaluru to London

In her X post, Sayani said she relocated to London a couple of months ago and has since found herself to be happier, even though she could not pinpoint the exact reason. “It's been a couple of months living in London, and I am in general, happier. I can't point at what exactly has been a game changer, but it's an overarching feeling,” she tweeted.

People in the comments section offered their own opinions on why the Indian techie was happier living abroad.

Better safety, cleaner air

Several people said that the cleaner air of London could be one major factor. “It's the cleaner air, walkable roads and freedom that makes you feel happier,” X user Shravani wrote.

Sayani agreed to this, adding that the added safety of living in London also played a part in her happiness. She revealed that she had been groped in several Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but nothing like that had ever happened to her in London.

“Add - general sense of safety to that list. I have been groped in crowded local trains and crowded metros in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai. Never here. And I take public transport every day here,” the Indian techie wrote.

Another X user pointed to a drawback of living in London - the wretched weather, to which Sayani replied: “It's not as bad, especially for someone who has lived through the clogged roads of Bangalore everytime it rained.”

“Everything is good with London except it’s crazy expensive & public mugging in centre has increase a lot,” X user Alex Shore said.

Sayani replied: “It is indeed one of the most expensive cities to live in the world. Happiness comes at a cost I guess.”

The topic of living in India vs abroad has been discussed and dissected thoroughly on social media. Earlier this year, an IITian couple moved back to India after 10 years of living abroad and went viral after they shared their take on the differences between the two countries.