Indian techie shares harsh reality of relocating to Europe for better pay: 'Taxes and cost of living are extremely high'

For many Indians, moving abroad has long been seen as a pathway to better pay, improved work-life balance and global career opportunities. Countries like Germany and the Netherlands have remained popular among tech workers seeking higher salaries and a more relaxed lifestyle compared to India’s demanding corporate culture. However, a recent post on Blind suggests that the reality for Indian techies trying to relocate to Europe may have changed significantly after 2023. The techie claimed that companies across Europe are no longer as open to sponsoring visas for foreign tech workers as they once were. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The discussion began after a user shared a post titled, “Moving to Europe as a SWE from India is much harder now,” claiming that companies across Europe are no longer as open to sponsoring visas for foreign tech workers as they once were. “People in India massively underestimate how hard it has become to move to Europe as a software engineer post-2023. Most companies don’t want to sponsor visas anymore unless you already have niche experience or an internal transfer path,” the user wrote.

The techie further argued that Europe may not necessarily be financially rewarding for Indian professionals whose primary goal is earning more money. “Also, if your main goal is ‘earning more money,’ Europe (especially Germany) may disappoint you because taxes and cost of living are extremely high. Netherlands and Switzerland pay better, but competition is brutal and even locals are struggling,” the user added.

The techie suggested that joining a strong product company in India and later seeking an internal transfer could now be a more practical route than directly applying for jobs from India. “Honestly, the best route right now seems to be joining a strong product company in India and trying for an internal transfer later instead of directly applying from India,” he concluded.